Serzh Sargsyan resigns

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan has resigned and issued the following statement:

“My dear compatriots,

I am addressing all citizens of the Republic of Armenia, young and old, women and men,

The people chanting “Reject Serzh” in the streets day and night, the people who have been attending their workplace despite closed-off streets and fulfilling their duties without hesitation,

The people watching the live feed of the recent events and securing public safety,

Our brave soldiers and officers guarding the borders and my comrades-in-arms,

And my colleagues in the Republican Party, all political powers and figures.

I am addressing you all for the last time.

Nikol Pashinyan was right. I have been wrong. This situation has several solutions, but I will not turn to any of them. It is not for me. I leave the helm of the state and resign as Prime Minister of Armenia.

The people in the streets are against my service. I comply with your demands.

I wish peace, harmony and common sense upon our country.

Thank you.”