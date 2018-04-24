Pashinyan: A RPA representative cannot be elected Prime Minister

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Leader of “Yelk” alliance faction Nikol Pashinyan has stated today that no representative of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) can be nominated for the position of Prime Minister.

While speaking at the press conference with foreign journalists in Yerevan, Pashinyan has stressed that he will be negotiating not only with acting PM Karen Karapetyan tomorrow, but also with the RPA.



“RPA should be represented at the talks by the President of the National Assembly, leader of the RPA faction, and the acting Prime Minister. If that is not the case tomorrow, I see no reason to negotiate with one person,” said Pashinyan.



He has emphasized that a RPA representative cannot be nominated for Prime Minister. “We will resume our actions tomorrow and I hope that RPA will understand that resisting the change makes no sense and they shouldn’t try to hold on to power,” said the opposition MP.



He has noted he is open to talks with political parties and ready to discuss “interesting proposals”.



Pashinyan has also said the movement he heads is supported by 90% of Armenia’s population and the Diaspora. “I don’t recommend anyone to cast a doubt on the victory of the people,” stressed Pashinyan.



The “Yelk” leader has remarked he is ready to take the responsibility of nomination for Prime Minister if the people want him to be their candidate. Pashinyan has admitted that such an outcome is very likely.



He has observed that the movement he leads has had no contacts with any foreign power, be that Russia, the European Union, or USA. “I would like to emphasize that this movement has no geopolitical context,” he stated.



When asked by a Russian journalist about the Armenian-Russian relations, Pashinyan has noted that although they are friendly, there are issues that need be resolved. In particular, Pashinyan has mentioned the supply of Russian weapons to Azerbaijan. “These issues can be solved, we simply need to approach them constructively,” he said.