Vazgen Manukyan suggests 4 steps

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of the Public Council of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan came up with a statement today on recent developments in Armenia.

“What happened in Armenia was fantastic and, frankly speaking, unexpected. It was obvious that sooner or later Armenia would see similar revolution, but the format and the moment were quite unexpected,” Vazgen Manukyan said.

“As far as I can judge, democratic protesters have presented their demand, which implies dissolution of the Armenian National Assembly and formation of a new parliament. Acting

PM Karen Karapetyan has also announced that the government is ready to discuss even the immediate dissolution of the parliament, but it should only be decided through negotiations,” President of the Public Council said.

He introduced 4 steps:

1. The National Assembly forms National unity government.

2. The Parliament immediately (within 20-30 days) elaborates new draft of electoral code. The draft should mainly be developed by the opposition, and if it coincides with the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia and international law, then the Parliament has to accept it.

3. New parliamentary elections should follow.

4. Then factions of the Parliament sign an agreement on all the issues.