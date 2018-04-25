509 views

Mutually agreed settlement is needed, EU Ambassador says



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski attached special importance to settlement of the situation in Armenia, based on mutual agreement.

According to the statement of the Armenian government, Piotr Switalski and Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan reiterated the necessity of resolving the situation in Armenia through dialogue in accordance with the Constitution. 

 

Karen Karapetyan emphasized that all the issues should be discussed at the negotiations table. 

