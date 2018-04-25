Pashinyan: Russia maintains a neutral stance

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The people’s candidate for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has made a statement at the rally today, saying that the Republican Party of Armenia must capitulate immediately and admit the victory of the people’s revolution.

While commenting on the issue of resignation of acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Pashinyan has noted that Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation means resignation of the government as well, so there is no issue of Karapetyan stepping down at all.



According to Pashinyan, the acting PM has tried to convince the heads of law enforcement bodies to declare the state of emergency in Armenia, but it would make no sense, because the people will overthrow that decision at once.



Nikol Pashinyan has said that he has met with senior Russian officials today, who have assured him that Russia accepts the people’s revolution and maintains a neutral stance in this situation.



He has stressed again his readiness to negotiate the peaceful transfer of power and formation of an interim government. Pashinyan has claimed that several RPA faction members have told him they will vote for him in the National Assembly.



Finally, Pashinyan has called on everyone at the rally to gather tomorrow at 12 am and continue with the protests, and attend the “winning rally” at 7 pm at the Republic Square.