Serj Tankian urges to cooperate and put aside political differences

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S-Armenian rock-star, frontman of System of a Down band Serj Tankian again commented on the developments in Armenia.

“With the opposition block joining the people's movement and the ARF ending their partnership with the Republican Party who now holds onto a slim majority in Parliament, it is inevitable that Parliament will likely appoint protest leader Nikol Pashinyan as Prime Minister of Armenia and set forth a schedule for snap Parliamentary elections”, Serj Tankian posted on the Facebook.



It’s nor clear whom he meant by saying “opposition block”, but most likely, it’s the Prosperous Armenia Party led by Gagik Tsarukian.



“The movement has taken hold and those who represent the past are now rejected. It is important for the movement and the fragments left of the government to keep the peace. It is also important for everyone to start to cooperate so that there is no gap in terms of the functionality of the country. That means putting aside political differences and personality conflicts to do what's best for the people. Refraining from vendettas and making sure everything transitions smoothly. The acting PM Karen Karapetyan should show his willingness to do this and Pashinyan should take advantage of that”, Serj Tankian said.



“It is also imperative to start a program of reforms immediately starting with law enforcement and the judiciary to ensure that election fraud does not occur for the snap parliamentary elections. The new political forces are energized but need a little time to organize into viable political parties to compete for parliamentary seats”, SOAD frontman wrote.