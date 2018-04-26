Armenian parliament to discuss the election of PM on May 1

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian National Assembly will discuss the election of Prime Minister at the extraordinary session scheduled for 12:00 on May 1.
President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan has made the statement today.
Candidates for Prime Minister can be nominated until April 30.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.