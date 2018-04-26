1077 views

Armenian parliament to discuss the election of PM on May 1


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian National Assembly will discuss the election of Prime Minister at the extraordinary session scheduled for 12:00 on May 1.

President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan has made the statement today.

Candidates for Prime Minister can be nominated until April 30.

