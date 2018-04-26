Armen Sarkissian: We live in New Armenia today

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said today that "the latest developments in Armenia were unprecedented.”

“The Armenians deserve admiration for the organized and civilized way that they chose to turn a civil march into a nationwide movement.



We have opened a new chapter in Armenian history. We live a New Armenia, where every citizen and diaspora representative puts efforts and dedication for the development of the country. This is Armenia, which will set example of the progress in democracy, government, civil society, culture, science and economy. This is Armenia, where citizens can foresee their future and that of new generations. This is Armenia, which is loved by every Armenian whether politician or ordinary citizen.



This Armenia will be the country of my dreams, of your dreams. Denying this fact would mean political shortsightedness,” reads the statement of President Sarkissian, voiced during his meeting with different political forces and social-political leaders.



Armen Sarkissian emphasized that “today when Serzh Sargsyan’s balanced estimation opened the doors to New Armenia, political forces, especially those represented in the Armenian National Assembly, should unite to pave the way to its development. All the processes should be accomplished in accordance with the Armenian Constitution.”



“All of us have the responsibility to decently accomplish this mission and take a step at this important stage in our history. The political forces with the support from the majority of the Armenian people should lead them on this path together,” President of Armenia concluded.