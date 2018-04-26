1378 views

Putin and Karapetyan had a phone conversation



Today Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan had a telephone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

According to the press service of the Armenian government, the parties touched upon the current situation in Armenia.

They emphasized that the crisis in Armenia should only be settled in accordance with the law, Constitution of Armenia, based on the results of the legitimate parliamentary elections, held in April of 2017. In this context they attached importance to election of the country’s PM by the Armenian National Assembly set for May 1.

