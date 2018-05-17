880 views

Ter-Petrosyan meets with Russia’s former special envoy for Karabakh


Vladimir Kazimirov
Vladimir Kazimirov

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The first president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan has met with former Russian President’s Special Envoy for Nagorno-Karabakh Vladimir Kazimirov by the latter’s initiative.

Vladimir Kazimirov: “There were no seals, sealing wax or fancy folders”


Ter-Petrosyan’s party Armenian National Congress has revealed that the former president and Kazimirov “discussed the Karabakh conflict settlement and related matters of regional policy” at the meeting on May 16 in Yerevan.

Comments

