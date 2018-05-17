Ter-Petrosyan meets with Russia’s former special envoy for Karabakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The first president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan has met with former Russian President’s Special Envoy for Nagorno-Karabakh Vladimir Kazimirov by the latter’s initiative.
Ter-Petrosyan’s party Armenian National Congress has revealed that the former president and Kazimirov “discussed the Karabakh conflict settlement and related matters of regional policy” at the meeting on May 16 in Yerevan.
