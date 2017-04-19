Cell study in Yerevan to get a new lease of life

Institute of Molecular Biology of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences is among 15 other agencies from different countries, included in the Instrumental Access 2017 program of Seeding Lab, a research equipment provider.



65 applicants from 24 countries took part in the contest that attaches importance to scientific research and educational component simultaneously. This was the first time an Armenian agency applied for admission.



“Our institute realizes biomedicine studies and pays special attention to educational programs. The objective of this application is to create a better material and equipment base for cell biology studies and to strengthen the practical component in the biochemistry and molecular biology education. While our base is quite good in terms of genetics, so we can realize high-level research and provide proper education, we are a little behind in the cell biology aspect,” Director of the Institute of Molecular Biology Arsen Arakelyan told Mediamax



Arsen Arakelyan Photo: Institute of Molecular Biology