FAST invites young scientists to join NextGen Council


Photo: FAST


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) is admitting applications for membership in NextGen Council.

The membership in NextGen Council is open to young scientists, tech specialists and entrepreneurs with demonstrable record of excellence throughout their career.

You can fill in the application on FAST website.

“The right candidates will be motivated to make a tangible impact on the development of science and technology in Armenia. They are expected to dedicate part of their time to working on FAST’s activities as well as to be able to visit Armenia at least once a year for the annual Global Innovation Forum,” the foundation states on the website.

FAST, motivation and future of young scientists


PhD student at ETH Zurich, Chairperson of NextGen Council Erik Aznauryan told Mediamax earlier that “the fact that Armenia now has an agency like FAST is a big success”.

“Financing for science and young specialists, organization of large-scale scientific meetings and engagement of international experts will play a significant role in advancement of Armenian science,” he noted.

Anna Srapionyan: The language of writing the universe


PhD Candidate at Cornell Universit, member of NextGen Council Anna Srapionyan told Mediamax,“Over the last couple of months, I have been very pleased to cooperate with FAST and have been impressed with their programs.”

As of the moment, NextGen Council has 15 members, all successful young scientists from Armenia and other countries.

