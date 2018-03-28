FAST invites young scientists to join NextGen Council

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) is admitting applications for membership in NextGen Council.



The membership in NextGen Council is open to young scientists, tech specialists and entrepreneurs with demonstrable record of excellence throughout their career.



You can fill in the application on FAST website.



“The right candidates will be motivated to make a tangible impact on the development of science and technology in Armenia. They are expected to dedicate part of their time to working on FAST’s activities as well as to be able to visit Armenia at least once a year for the annual Global Innovation Forum,” the foundation states on the website.





