Armenian army fights off diversion attempt from Azerbaijan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Early in the morning Azerbaijani Armed Forces made a diversion attempt at the state border south-east of Chinari village of Tavush marz, Armenia.
“Armenian Armed Forces engaged the rival. Sniper and grenade fire continues. Armenian Armed Forces fully control the situation, preventing the rival’s claims,” said Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan.
