Armenia’s Deputy Chief of General Staff gets into accident

Yerevan/Mediamax/. At around 07.30 today Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Enrico Apriamov got into an accident on Yerevan-Artashat highway.
Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed that Deputy Chief and the driver received different injuries, but their lives are not in danger.
