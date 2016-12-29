1560 views

Armenia’s Deputy Chief of General Staff gets into accident


Enrico Apriamov
Enrico Apriamov

Photo: http://www.hayzinvor.am/


Yerevan/Mediamax/. At around 07.30 today Deputy Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Enrico Apriamov got into an accident on Yerevan-Artashat highway.

Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed that Deputy Chief and the driver received different injuries, but their lives are not in danger.

Comments

