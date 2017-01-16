505 views

Serzh Sargsyan offers his condolences to President of Kyrgyzstan








Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences today to President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev on the plane crash in a residential area near Bishkek, which resulted in death of dozens of people.

Serzh Sargsyan asked to pass his condolences and support to the families and friends of the victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

