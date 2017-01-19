Robert Kocharyan lives in Yerevan, spokesman says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan resides in Yerevan.

The Head of the Office of the Armenian Second President Viktor Soghomonyan said this in a comment to 2rd.am on rumors about Robert Kocharyan’s residence in the U.S.



“Robert Kocharyan continues to live in Yerevan and does not have any intention to change his place of residence. Last time he visited USA in 2014 for a couple of days,” Viktor Soghomonyan said.