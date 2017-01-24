Gladys Berejiklian becomes New South Wales PM

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Gladys Berejiklian was elected today 45th Premier of New South Wales, the largest state in Australia by population.

Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan sent a congratulatory letter to Gladys Berejiklian on taking the position of the Premier of New South Wales, Australia.



“It is praiseworthy that being actively involved in social and political life of the country,

Armenian community of Australia pursues its unique purpose in different facets of the development of Australia, which is evidenced by their productive activity.



I am hopeful that you will bring a fresh impetus during your tenure to the development of Armenian-Australian relations, in particular, to decentralized cooperation between our cities and regions,” the message reads.