1752 views

Napalm Death to give a concert in Yerevan


Photo: https://fanart.tv


Yerevan /Mediamax/. British Napalm Death, considered one of leading death metal bands, will give a concert in Yerevan on April 20.

This information was provided by the concert organizer Zhesht Events.

They haven’t revealed the venue of the concert yet.



Mediamax finds it noteworthy that in November 2015 Zhesht Events organized the concert of thrash metal band Sepultura in Yerevan.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | January 24, 2017 16:15
Armenian and Russian PMs discuss deepening of economic ties

Society | January 24, 2017 15:48
Only 35.4% of Armenian youth pursue profession

Politics | January 24, 2017 14:10
EU Ambassador: Proper elections will open new doors for Armenia
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017