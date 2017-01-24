Napalm Death to give a concert in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. British Napalm Death, considered one of leading death metal bands, will give a concert in Yerevan on April 20.



This information was provided by the concert organizer Zhesht Events.



They haven’t revealed the venue of the concert yet.







Mediamax finds it noteworthy that in November 2015 Zhesht Events organized the concert of thrash metal band Sepultura in Yerevan.