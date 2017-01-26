Karen Karapetyan: “Armenian elite needs to change”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan believes that "if the society has complaints about the elite, the latter needs to change”.

“The elite performs as the face of the society and the nation in a way. And if the society has complaints, misunderstandings or problems with the elite, the latter needs to change,” Prime Minister said in the interview to MIR 24 TV channel.



While commenting on Armenian President’s statement that he ties success of the reforms to the name of the Prime Minister, Karen Karapetyan said:



“If the President calls me a reformer, it’s a responsibility for me first and foremost. In any case I must organize my efforts in a certain way, so that not only the President brands me a reformer.”



Touching on the recently launched Center of Strategic Initiatives, the head of the government said that “it is a platform of public-private partnership that involves our well-known compatriots from abroad”.



“We cast a long look at what needs to be done. The center is an attractive initiative, and we gather there all concerned Armenians and non-Armenians, who generate ideas,” Karen Karapetyan noted.