Armenian PM suggest defining corpus delicti of tax evasion


Karen Karapetyan
Karen Karapetyan

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said today that corpus delicti ought to be defined for tax, duty or any other mandatory payment evasion in the Criminal Code of Armenia.

Prime Minister stated that the government should prepare a corresponding draft law.

Karen Karapetyan stressed the importance of creating favorable conditions for improvement of business environment.

Prime Minister also suggested that law enforcement agencies avoid interfering with business people’s activity and take punitive measures only as a last resort.

