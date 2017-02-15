461 views

Armenia’s humanitarian aid reaches Syria safely


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian MFA informed that the first shipment of the humanitarian aid from Armenia arrived safely in Syria, to the Armenian Church of Holy Mother of God in Latakia.

Yesterday IL-76 helicopter of the Russian Air Force delivered 18 tons of humanitarian aid (mostly food) to Syria.

The delivery of humanitarian aid was organized in accordance with the agreement reached by Defense Ministries of Armenia and Russia, and by the order of the President of Armenia.

