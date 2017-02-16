864 views

Armenia to simplify entry for foreign citizens


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the government session today Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan instructed to simplify the entry visa application for foreign citizens coming to Armenia.

Head of the Police was provided a one-week period to prepare and present for the government’s approval a draft decision that would suggest cancelation of the requirement for foreigners, arriving in Armenia, to fill application-form at the border checkpoints.

Minister of Finance was instructed to discuss and prepare a corresponding suggestion that would provide for digital payment as well for Armenian visa fee at checkpoints.

