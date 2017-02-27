Karen Karapetyan addresses Armenian Diaspora

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan addressed today the Armenian Diaspora, inviting Diasporan leaders, cultural figures and compatriots with international recognition in spheres of education and science to take part in reformation of Armenia.

We would like to introduce excerpts from his call to your attention.



“Armenia’s geopolitical position and the challenges that the country faces today oblige us to be clever and use our competitive advantage in a smart way. Our society does not depend today on oil or gas, but rather on human input from Armenia itself, Diaspora and Artsakh.



We invite Diasporan leaders, cultural figures and our compatriots with international recognition in spheres of education and science to take part in reformation of Armenia first of all by bringing in new culture of governance, knowledge and input of best Armenian specialists all around the world to serve all-Armenian goals.



Armenian Diaspora is an important advantage for us. The failure to use the potential of our Diaspora would reflect egocentric and isolated attitude. The failure to provide our partners, youth and students with the opportunity to profit from the Armenian advanced mind would show our inefficiency in today’s fast-moving world.



I am convinced that your direct participation will allow us to register soonest progress in the core sectors and develop leading systems in spheres of economy, healthcare, education throughout the region.



Regardless of the country you live in, I have the conviction deep inside that your minds and souls are with Armenia, while you feel pride and dignity first of all about Armenia’s well-being. Thus, we have everything possible to strengthen each other, unite and built our future together so that our children are sure that Armenia will not fall behind other leading countries, where Armenians depart in quest of better life.



Be assured that Armenia will be the best country for Armenians.



I call on to build our homeland together to be able to call ourselves Armenians with pride.”