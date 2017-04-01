Tankian urges Armenians to realize “the importance of their vote”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Serj Tankian, U.S.-Armenian rock musician, frontman of System of a Down (SOAD) rock-band, said today in Yerevan that “now more than ever the Armenian people need to realize the importance of their votes.”

He said this at the news conference in Yerevan, which was attended by actress Arsinee Khanjian, film director Atom Egoyan, film director and scriptwriter Eric Nazarian.



They will accomplish an observation mission during the Parliamentary elections on April 2.



“We have come here to call on the Armenian people to realize the importance of their voices,” Serj Tankian said.



“We are very happy and proud for being here. With this step we intend to fight against injustice in Armenia. We need to stop people’s indifferent attitude towards injustice in this country.”



Atom Egoyan remarked the upcoming elections might become a perfect opportunity for Armenia to develop the “muscle” of democracy.



“We should not succumb to despotism, self-tyranny and indifference. We have not come here to count votes; we are here for the sake of Armenia’s future. We try to encourage the talented Armenian young people to make the country more democratic,” he said.



Mediamax reminds that the mentioned figures from Diaspora initiated in September of 2016 Justice within Armenia movement, aimed at promoting democratic changes in Armenia.