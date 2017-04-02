Holy Etchmiadzin commemorates April War heroes

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin held a memorial service to commemorate the Armenians who were killed during the April War in 2016.
Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan was among the attendees of the service.
His Holiness Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II conducted the memorial services.
