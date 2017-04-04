Putin congratulates Sargsyan on RPA’s victory

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Russia Vladimir Putin addressed a congratulatory letter to President of Armenia and the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of the party’s victory in the April 2 parliamentary elections.
“The results of the popular vote confirmed the high level of trust that you and the party you head have among Armenian citizens. It is also the merit of your efforts aimed at solving issues of social and economic development and protection of Armenia’s national interests,” Putin’s letter reads.
