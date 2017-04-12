Armenia and Iran to develop disaster resilience mechanism

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan and Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Seyyed Kazem Sajjad discussed today extension of cooperation in disaster prevention.

The parties agreed to implement exchange of experience and joint training for the corresponding agencies in Armenia and Iran. They also agreed to realize joint efforts in developing transboundary mechanisms of crisis response.



Davit Tonoyan attached importance to Iranian Red Crescent’s involvement especially in the works implemented in Armenia’s borderline zones.



“South Caucasus should be as safe as possible in terms of natural and man-made disasters, as developing economy and tourism is impossible without reduction of disaster risk. We need to build resilient future in our region with joint efforts,” Minister Tonoyan said.



Davit Tonoyan also suggested involving Farsi-speaking operators in Armenia’s 911 service during the most active periods of Iranian citizens’ visits to the country, in order to serve calls from tourists.