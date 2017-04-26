Former and current U.S. Ambassadors to Armenia “reunite”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. U.S. Principal Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs John Heffern posted a photo on his Twitter with the title “Present and past reunited”.

The photo features current U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Marie Yovanovitch, who now heads the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, and John Heffern himself, who was the Ambassador to Armenia in 2011-2014.



It’s fair to assume that the U.S. Ambassadors in the European and Eurasian region gathered for a meeting in Washington.