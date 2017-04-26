905 views

Former and current U.S. Ambassadors to Armenia “reunite”


Photo: Twitter


Yerevan/Mediamax/. U.S. Principal Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs John Heffern posted a photo on his Twitter with the title “Present and past reunited”.

The photo features current U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Marie Yovanovitch, who now heads the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, and John Heffern himself, who was the Ambassador to Armenia in 2011-2014.

It’s fair to assume that the U.S. Ambassadors in the European and Eurasian region gathered for a meeting in Washington.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Teach for Armenia | April 26, 2017 17:39
Envelopes of “Acts of kindness” by Mr. Arzumanyan

Nagorno Karabakh | April 26, 2017 15:39
EU is interested in NK issue settlement, says Salber

Foreign Policy | April 26, 2017 14:13
Armenia welcomes Genocide recognition by Czech Republic
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017