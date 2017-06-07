Armenia sends next humanitarian aid to Syria

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia sends the next supply of humanitarian aid to Syria today.

According to Armenian Ministry of Defense, the humanitarian help is supplied upon Armenian President’s instruction, based on the agreement between Defense Ministries of Armenia and Russia.



This supply involves 18 tons of first necessities, mainly food.



The humanitarian aid was sent to Syria on IL-76 airlifter of Russian Air Force.



Representatives of Armenian Ministries of Defense and Emergency Situations departed for Syria to organize the distribution process.