Armenia prevents importation of Azerbaijani salt and tea

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian State Revenue Committee stated today that importation of Azerbaijani salt and tea into Armenia was prevented on the border.

Bavra Customs Point employees found more than half a ton of Azerbaijani salt and tea in the vehicles, which transported goods from Georgia to Armenia.



“According to the passengers, they were not aware of the origin of those goods and refused to transport them to Armenia once it became known,” reads the statement of State Revenue Committee.