Armenia to create integrated transport system


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Government decided at today’s session to create an integrated transport system that will provide all communities with transportation service.

According to Armenian Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan, creation of the system will facilitate efficient work of passenger transportation and increase of control quality in the sector.

The Government will assess the passenger flows in communities, define the load by hour, prepare corresponding timetables and select transportation means to create the new system.

The project also includes organization of efficient transport service from villages to centers or large towns of the marzes and then to Yerevan.

Minister Martirosyan noted that international companies will also be allowed to take part in tenderings for operation of the routes.

