Government creates Digital Armenia Foundation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Government made a decision today to create Digital Armenia foundation.

The new agency will form a common digitized environment on the basis of modern information technologies applied in all areas of governance.



Eduard Nersisyan was appointed Acting CEO of Digital Armenia foundation.



“This is a very important process and we ought to carry it out. Until the foundation is established, the Center for Strategic Initiatives should continue working in the same pace. We will define cooperation between the foundation and the Centre at a later date,” Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan said.