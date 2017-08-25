Charles Aznavour honored with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Legendary singer-song-writer Charles Aznavour has been honored with the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 24.

The star was dedicated in the category of Live Performance at 6225 Hollywood Boulevard next to the historic Pantages Theatre.







With millions of fans worldwide, world beloved artist and singing sensation Charles Aznavour has attracted legions of international and multicultural fans. His popularity transcends many generations.



During his career spanning more than 70 years, Aznavour has recorded 1,400 songs (1,300 of which he wrote personally) and has produced over 390 albums, all in multiple languages. Many of his records have gone Platinum and Gold. In addition to music, Aznavour is credited in over 90 films.



Apart from cultural legacy, Aznavour has dedicated his efforts towards making a difference in the lives of other people. Among his charitable activities, he used the proceeds from the hit song “Pour Toi Armenie” to aid victims of the 1988 earthquake in Armenia and continues his humanitarian projects through the Aznavour Foundation founded with his son Nicolas Aznavour in 2017.



The goals of the Aznavour Foundation are to continue the implementation and completion of different projects in the following areas: social welfare, education and culture, and international integration.



In the frames of Charles Aznavour U.S. trip, the Aznavour Foundation will present its mission and the first project – the establishment of Charles Aznavour Interactive Museum and Cultural Center in Yerevan.