The development of Armenia’s digitization agenda kicks off

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan attended the opening of “Armenia’s digitization agenda” workshop today.

The workshop was organized by Armenian government’s Center for Strategic Initiatives with the support of EU-financed “Development and Strategic Studies” project.



The workshop is aimed at announcing the start of Armenia's digitalization agenda and preparing the draft of the agenda.



The workshop will last 2 days. The first day will be dedicated to the international digital strategy trends and the opportunities of their application in Armenia. The meeting will cover digital strategies of different countries and their localization in Armenia.



On the second day, the representatives and experts from the Armenian government will work on the draft of “Armenia’s digitization agenda”.



The draft is set to be finished until the yearend.