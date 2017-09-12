Experts arrive in Armenia to find solution for chemicals at fire-damaged Nairit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. International experts arrived in Armenia to inspect the warehouses, damaged by the recent fire, and chemicals stored in Nairit Plant.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed that they requested help from international organizations on August 28, the day after the fire started at Nairit Plant, asking to send an expert delegation to Armenia.



The Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDCA) responded to the request via the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and assigned three experts to Armenia.



The experts visited the Emergency Situations Ministry and Nairit Plant on September 11. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received the experts after they were introduced to the situation.



The Minister thanked the experts for swift response and stressed that the Armenian side expects them to suggest urgent and efficient solutions for the problem in order to prevent possible emergency in the future.



In the first few days the experts will research Armenia’s legislative framework, as well as the ways to store, sell or neutralize the chemical material and waste, and current risks for humans and the environment.



The expert group will work for two weeks in Armenia and then provide a package of suggestions that will be used as a basis for the corresponding program.