Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said today that artificial intelligence and digital technologies challenge the Armenian education system.

Prime Minister Karapetyan said this at the opening of Small Transition Economies: Local Answers to Global Challenges forum, organized jointly by Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University and Boris Mints Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions to Global Challenges.



“Today knowledge is delivered both though traditional theories and case studies. We are often moving from fundamental theories towards potentially commercializable scientific works.



This development makes us be as flexible and innovative as possible for finding new solutions. We should always try to turn our gaps and shortcomings into advantages. Our limitations will push us towards innovative solutions,” Armenian PM said.



Karen Karapetyan emphasized that the Armenia Development Strategy, Armenia's Digital Agenda and other strategies of Armenian government have been developed based on the mentioned idea.



“Having relatively small economy, Armenia may become a perfect platform for investors to enter the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran. Moreover, after signing the agreement with the European Union on November, Armenia will be the only country to have special trade regimes both with the European Union and EAEU. In my view, this could create attractive opportunities for foreign investors as well,” Karen Karapetyan said.



According to him, large economic and investment forums will be organized starting from 2018.



“Small territory is our advantage, which gives us the opportunity to quickly respond to rapidly changing developments and propose the most efficient solutions for our investors,” Prime Minister Karapetyan said.