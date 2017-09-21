Kempinski doesn’t comment on claims of building a hotel in Yerevan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Kempinski hotel group doesn’t comment yet on claims that the network intends to operate a hotel in Yerevan.

“I’m afraid we aren’t in a position to speculate on your inquiry. However, we would be delighted to keep you informed should any relevant regional news arise in future,” Kempinski representative Lana Melnikova told Mediamax.



On August 24, Mediamax reported about the hotel construction on 5/5 Abovyan St.



Yerevan Municipality’s Urban Development and Land Inspection Department informed Mediamax that the developers - “A.S.D.Hotel” CJSC, “Multi Group” concern, and David Mantashyan - have an approved project for demolition of a public building on 5/5 Abovyan St and currently the demolition is being executed by a corresponding decision at the mentioned address.



In the response to Mediamax’s inquiry, the State Urban Development Committee of Armenia noted that “the mentioned project (Yerevan branch of the Kempinski hotel brand) is on the list of large investment programs”.



It’s worth mentioning that Kempinski’s entry into the Armenia market has been a subject of discussion for several times in recent years.



In February of 2011, Kempinski stated that “Kempinski Yerevan” hotel will be located on Amiryan Street near the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The company representative noted the hotel would open in 2013, but the project never came to life.



In 2012, “Multi Group” concern and Kempinski signed a memorandum on management of a hotel located by the Sevan highway, near the village of Arinj. However, that project repeated its predecessor’s fate. “Multi Group” independently manages the hotel and adjacent Pharaon entertainment complex.