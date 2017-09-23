Tillerson appreciates Armenia’s endeavors “toward building a more peaceful world”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The United States of America thanked Armenia for dedication to regional stability and international peacekeeping operations.

U.S. Secretary of State of Rex W. Tillerson said this in his statement on 26th anniversary of Armenia's independence.



“We commend the progress your country has made since independence and are proud of the work we have done together. We are committed to advancing democracy and promoting a robust and transparent economy in Armenia. We thank you for your dedication to regional stability and international peacekeeping operations. We greatly appreciate these endeavors toward building a more peaceful world,” Rex Tillerson said.



President of the United States Donald Trump has also sent a congratulatory letter to President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan:



“We are ready to continue our support in implementing the new Armenian Constitution and the transition to the parliamentary form of governance.



We are committed to expand the bilateral trade and investment ties. U.S. highly appreciates Armenia’s participation in the international peacekeeping operations, as well as NATO and other multinational exercises, particularly, U.S.-led “Noble Partner” exercises, which took place in summer this year,” Donald Trump's message reads.



President Sargsyan received the delegation of U.S. Congress members on September 21.



He stressed that Armenia has registered successes in a number of sectors over the last 26 years with U.S. assistance. He expressed Armenia's gratitude for the U.S. support in strengthening and developing the Armenian independent state, as well as its important contribution as Co-Chair of OSCE Minsk Group for the settlement of NK issue.