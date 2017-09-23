726 views

Armenian rescuers wounded at state border could be treated abroad


Davit Tonoyan
Davit Tonoyan

Photo: PAN Photo


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian rescuers who were wounded, crippled, or otherwise harmed while performing their duties at the state border will be able to receive treatment abroad.

The Government of Armenia made the corresponding decision today.

Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan stated that the rescuers will receive examination and treatment abroad in case medical institutions in Armenia are unable to provide them.

