Armenia involved in NATO “Bosnia and Herzegovina” rescue exercise

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia are involved in the international NATO exercise scheduled for September 24-30 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina 2017 exercise was organized by the Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC).



This year the training will see 30 participating countries. According to the exercise script, the rivers in northeastern Bosnia and Herzegovina are overflowing due to heavy rains and the nearby settlements are in danger of flooding. A strong earthquake hits the region on the following day and the authorities request help from the international community.



EADRCC holds similar exercises every year. In 2010, Armenia hosted one of them, with 20 participating countries.