Malkovich narrates “Book of Lamentations” in Yerevan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Famous Hollywood actor John Malkovich narrated an excerpt from the Book of Lamentations by Gregory of Narek at the opening of the 5th Khachaturian International Festival on October 11.

First John Malkovich narrated the Report on the Blind chapter from On Heroes and Tombs, the novel by Argentine writer Ernesto Sabato, accompanied with the Concerto for Piano and Orchestra by Alfred Schnittke.



Pianist Anastasya Terenkova performed with the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia.



The Hollywood legend also prepared a surprise for the audience, presenting English translation of the excerpt from the Book of Lamentations, while the orchestra performed the symphony Confession by Vard Manukyan.



Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia Sergey Smbatyan noted that Malkovich wasn’t supposed to but decided to present Armenian literary work at the concert.



The festival organizers suggested Gregory of Narek’s Book of Lamentations to Malkovich. They were surprised to find out that Malkovich was not only well aware of the medieval Armenian poet and philosopher’s art, but also knew which excerpt he wanted to present.



Symphony for Timpani and String Orchestra by Edward Mirzoyan (timpani solo by Eduard Papoyan) was also performed during the opening ceremony of the festival.



The official partner of John Malkovich’s exclusive concert in Yerevan is the legendary Ararat Armenian brandy.