Armenia gets US Congressmen’s support for an MCC grant

Yerevan/Mediamax/. U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce and House Intelligence Committee Ranking Democrat Adam Schiff are supporting renewal of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) programs in Armenia.

The Congressmen announced their support for the Armenian National Committee of America initiative to secure a USD 100 million MCC STEM Education Grant for Armenia at the ANCA Western Region Grassroots Conference panel.



“Using the Millennium Challenge Corporation to address some of the capacity issues in Armenia with respect to trade and investment could go a very long way,” said Ed Royce.



Adam Schiff reminded that previous MCC grants to Armenia substantially reduced poverty in rural areas, and shared his support for the initiative for a STEM grand.



“Why can’t Armenia become like Silicon Valley?” remarked Adam Schiff.



“We welcome the leadership of Chairman Royce and Representative Schiff in helping to realize the transformative potential of a USD 100 million MCC Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics grant for Armenia,” said ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian.



It’s worth noticing that Millennium Challenge Contacts invested USD 177m in Armenia in 2006-2011, allocated to poverty reduction in rural areas. In recent years Armenia applied for the second contact but was rejected, as the corruption risk management indicator in Armenia was lower than the standard.



Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) was founded in 2004 by the US Government.