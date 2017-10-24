Yerevan to host Best of British Education Expo

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Yerevan will host Best of British Education Expo on October 25, within the frames of which young people from Armenia will learn about the opportunities of getting quality British education.

The event to be held at Armenia Marriott hotel will cover programs of professional development and training, as well as opportunities of English language learning and testing.



UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth said today that the event is organized for the young people, interested in real development of their careers.



“I have noticed that the Armenian families highly value the education. I am happy to announce that British universities are interested in developing ties with Armenian educational institutions. Armenia has also expressed interest in incorporation of the British experience and improvement of teaching English language at schools throughout the country,” UK Ambassador said.



Director at British Council Armenia Arevik Saribekyan said that the participants will have the opportunity to learn in detail about Chevening, John Smith Fellowship and a number of other programs.



The organizers plan to present productions of British world famous publishing companies, as well as hold various discussions. The participants will able to win presents by taking part in Treasure Hunt competition.



“We are convinced that education and culture can help us build trust and boost cooperation between the two country,” Arevik Saribekyan remarked.