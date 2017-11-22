Exhibition on Armenia-Russia friendship opens in Yerevan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended the opening of the "Armenia-Russia: Friendship Forged by Centuries” exhibition at the National Gallery of Armenia.

Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Edward Nalbandian and Sergey Lavrov opened the exhibition, which was dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Armenia and Russia.



Archival documents and photos, depicting Armenian-Russian cooperation in various fields, were displayed in the frames of the exhibition.



“It’s important that today Armenia-Russia cooperation involves millions of people, business and scientific communities, youth and public agencies. That opens new opportunities and prospects, and disposes to work further on strengthening of allied collaboration for the benefit of the two peoples and in favor of security and stability in South Caucasus,” said Serzh Sargsyan.