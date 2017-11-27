Aurora Dialogues to be held in Berlin

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Aurora Dialogues Berlin - “Millions on The Move: Need for Development and Integration” is intended to explore how the European Union, and Germany, can contribute to humanitarian solutions by supporting development and integration.

It will be held on December 4-5, 2017 at the Robert Bosch Stiftung Representative Office in Berlin, Germany. The conference is a joint effort of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, the Stiftung Mercator, the Robert Bosch Stiftung and the Global Perspectives Initiative.



The program of the discussions will cover the root causes of the refugee crisis and the efficiency of varying responses to it such as humanitarian relief, education and social integration.



“If we accept flight and migration for what they are: a joint humanitarian obligation – there is no doubt that we can overcome the issues together. People are not born refugees, but are made refugees. They flee violence and persecution; they flee out of fear for their lives. Being a refugee means being vulnerable and having to put your trust in the help of others,” said Norbert Lammert, former president of Bundestag.



“It is significant that Aurora Dialogues, as an important international platform for thought provoking discussion on some of the most pressing humanitarian challenges, is expanding its geography,” said Ruben Vardanyan on behalf of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative co-founders. “We began in Yerevan, to put into action our gratitude to those who saved Armenians during that mass movement of people, after the genocide, in 1915. Today, we are in Berlin, in grateful partnership with those who are doing so very much to raise awareness about today’s immense problems and seeking solutions. We will take the learnings from the past conferences and continue to set ground for discussions in different locations around the world.”



The speakers of the Aurora Dialogues Berlin - humanitarians, academics, philanthropists and business leaders - will address the state of the global migration crisis and look at the role of different state and non-state actors, as well as development programs and solutions that can make a difference.



“The Robert Bosch Stiftung is pleased to welcome humanitarian, civil society and business leaders in Berlin. Our aim is to expand our focus and activities in the areas of migration, integration and inclusion in Germany and Europe. Therefore, we are looking forward to different perspectives aiming to identify solutions and facilitate action in society,” said Prof. Dr. Joachim Rogall, President and CEO of the Robert Bosch Stiftung.



“Our partnership and Aurora Dialogues Berlin will bring unique expertise and a solution-oriented approach to the current migration crisis through more sustainable and comprehensive development and integration policies. I believe this is an important step for bringing humanitarian crises to the world’s attention,” said Ingrid Hamm, founder and CEO of Global Perspectives Initiative.



“Open-mindedness, respect and tolerance are at the heart of our canon of values. Especially when facing complex challenges like migration and integration these values need to be upheld. Through our partner organization, the Expert Council of German Foundations on Integration and Migration, Stiftung Mercator aims to contribute to an informed public debate and policies that are based on the best available evidence. Aurora Dialogues Berlin brings together perspectives from a variety of fields, which all are relevant to addressing the multi-faceted nature of these issues,” said Winfried Kneip, Executive Director of Stiftung Mercator.

In keeping with the spirit of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, the Aurora Dialogues shine a light on the people who are working to address today’s atrocities in a real and substantial manner and seek to identify ideas that will deliver tangible change. Now in its third year, the Dialogues encourage collaborative conversations to explore the importance of learning from the past, acting in the present, and fostering a better future.



More information about Aurora Dialogues Berlin program, speakers and organizers can be found here.