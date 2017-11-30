Armenian-Russian Center receives new equipment

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Enriko Apriamov participated today in yet another ceremony of consigning the necessary equipment to Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Response Center.

According to Armenian MES, this time the center received 2 units of Kamaz firefighting rescue SUVs and 161 units of rescue tents.



Kamaz firefighting rescue SUVs are elaborated for providing firefighting and rescue particularly at the airports. The vehicles have special rescue equipment with powerful water tank (capacity: 9 tons) provided. The canter will soon receive improved models of the mentioned vehicles.



110 out of 161 tents are intended for 10 and 51 for 30 people.



According to the agreement between Armenia and Russia, in 2017 the center was supposed to be provided with support equivalent to USD 16m, which includes rescue equipment and devices.



