Head of Armenian Mission hands over credentials to NATO Secretary General

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Head of Armenian Mission in NATO Gagik Hovhannisyan has handed over his credentials to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Armenian MFA has informed that during the private conversation between the parties, Jens Stoltenberg has shared his appreciation for the current level of NATO-Armenia cooperation and expressed gratitude for Armenia’s contribution to the peacekeeping missions in Afghanistan and Kosovo.



Gagik Hovhannisyan has stated that Armenia will continue the advancement of cooperation with NATO and partner states. He has added that execution of the 2017-2019 Armenia-NATO Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) is proceeding successfully.



The parties have also touched on the upcoming visit of NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller to Armenia.