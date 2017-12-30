Pictures of the Year 2017



U.S. President Donald Trump speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst.





Displaced Iraqi women who just fled their home, rest in the desert as they wait to be transported while Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra.





Models struggle against strong wind before the rehearsal of Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai.





An Iraqi special forces soldier shot dead an Islamic State suicide bomber in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic.





Greek actress Katerina Lehou, playing the role of High Priestess with the flame on the torch during the Olympic flame lighting ceremony for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis.





A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic.





Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin.





A displaced Iraqi girl cries before entering Hamam al-Alil camp, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem.





Students of the Krasnoyarsk choreographic college do leg-splits as they study for an exam. REUTERS/ Ilya Naymushin.





Riot security forces clash with demonstrators as a motorcycle is set on fire during a protest in San Cristobal, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez.





US singer Madonna embraces her son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi, July 11,2017. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko.





Rohingya refugees Mohamed Heron, 6, and his brother Mohamed Akter, 4, pose for a portrait to show burns on their bodies at refugee camp in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva.





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile. KCNA/Reuters.





A dead whale is seen on the shore of Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares.





Hosne Ara, 4, a Rohingya refugee. REUTERS/Hannah McKay.





Monica Bellucci kisses actor Alex Lutz on stage of the 70th Cannes Film Festival. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard.





Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal.





North Korea's synchronised swimming team practice during the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth.