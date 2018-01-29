Armenian President visits Homeland Defender Rehabilitation Center

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited today Homeland Defender Rehabilitation Center, located in Heratsi Hospital Complex.

The center was created by joint efforts of Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU) and Ministry of Defense of Armenia.



President Sargsyan got acquainted with the ongoing operation and future development projects, as well as talked to the patients.



According to Rector of YSMU Armen Muradyan, the establishment will function as a complex rehabilitation center, where servicemen with military disability will be able to receive medical care and solve issues of social integration, education and work. With its capabilities, this is a leading center in the region, which is provided with ultramodern rehabilitation equipment.



President of Armenia encouraged disabled servicemen to be persistent and cooperate with the center’s professional team to be able to recover as soon as possible.