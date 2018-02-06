FAST’s Angels Network to connect business and science in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A Science and Technology Angels Network (STAN) has opened in Armenia by the initiative of the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST).

The network has announced the start of activity to the press today. This initiative unites 18 investors and entrepreneurs of Armenian descent from Armenia and other countries, who will not only provide Armenian startups financing and consulting, but also mentor them and help them establish ties.



Armen Orujyan Photo: Mediamax

Arthur Alaverdyan Photo: Mediamax

Igor Khalatyan Photo: Mediamax